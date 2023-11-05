Opening odds for Texans vs. Bengals in Week 10 of 2023 NFL season

The Houston Texans travel to face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Paycor Stadium, and the game will air on CBS.

A potential high-octane offensive shootout will feature C.J. Stroud going toe-to-toe with Joe Burrow.

2023 NFL odds: Texans vs. Bengals Week 10

Sunday, November 5

Point spread: Bengals -7

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Bengals -355, Texans +280

Wednesday, November 1

Point spread: Bengals -7.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Bengals -360, Texans +285

May 12

Point spread: Bengals -9.5

Moneyline: Bengals -425, Texans +340

Should Stroud have been the one taken with the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft? The Texans franchise quarterback looked very much the part in a thrilling 39-37 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9. He finished 30/42 for 470 yards with five passing touchdowns while setting the NFL rookie record in the process.

Houston moves to 3-1 when at home and is just two games behind the Jacksonville Jaguars for first in the AFC South.

The Bengals are fresh off a bout with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, in what was a rematch of their AFC Divisional Playoff matchup from the season prior. After an early sluggish start to the season, Burrow and the Bengals have slowly looked the part as true AFC contenders. Cincinnati still ranks just 23rd in scoring but has scored at a clip of 27.3 PPG in their three games leading up to Week 9.

Heading into Sunday night, the Texans were 4-4 against the spread while the Bengals were 3-3-1, respectively. Houston boasts an average scoring margin of +2.9, which is good for 11th in the NFL. While it’s hard to pick against the Bengals straight up, don’t count out the way the Texans' offense has been rolling, especially with the way Stroud has been playing. If anything, expect a highly contested affair that could come down to the wire.

Pick: Texans +7