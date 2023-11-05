Opening odds for Saints vs. Vikings in Week 10 of 2023 NFL season

The Minnesota Vikings will host the New Orleans Saints in Week 10 of the NFL season. Kickoff from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 12.

Below, we’ll take a look at the opening odds for this NFC matchup and provide our initial insights on how this one will play out.

2023 NFL odds: Saints vs. Vikings Week 10

Sunday, November 5

Point spread: Saints -3

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Saints -155, Vikings +130

Wednesday, November 1

Point spread: Saints -2.5

Point total: 38.5

Moneyline: Saints -135, Vikings +114

May 12

Point spread: Vikings -2.5

Moneyline: Vikings -130, Saints +110

The Saints improved to 5-4 on the season with a 24-17 home win over the Chicago Bears in Week 9. That marks back-to-back wins for New Orleans, and it seems that this team is beginning to head in the right direction with Derek Carr looking more comfortable in his new home.

The Vikings played their first game without QB Kirk Cousins (out for the season) in Week 9. Rookie Jaren Hall got the start, but he exited early with a concussion. However, Joshua Dobbs — who was traded to Minnesota just days before the game — led Minnesota to an improbable 31-28 win at the Atlanta Falcons to help propel them to a 5-4 record.

The Vikings are playing much better on defense, and they’ll have an extra week to adjust their offense without Cousins. However, the Saints seem to be rounding into form, and they have the upper hand despite playing on the road. Our initial lean is for New Orleans to win and cover the spread.

Pick: Saints -3