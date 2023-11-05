Opening odds for 49ers vs. Jaguars in Week 10 of 2023 NFL season

The San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars face off in Florida in a Week 10 inter-conference matchup that offers a less likely Super Bowl preview. Both teams are coming out of a bye and are in a good position to make the playoffs in November, but they both have a lot of work in front of them. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET and airs on Fox.

2023 NFL odds: 49ers vs. Jaguars Week 10

Sunday, November 5

Point spread: 49ers -2.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: 49ers -135, Jaguars +114

Wednesday, November 1

Point spread: 49ers -2.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: 49ers -135, Jaguars +114

May 12

Point spread: 49ers -1

Moneyline: 49ers -115, Jaguars -105

The 49ers are 5-3 and tied with the Seahawks in the NFC West after Seattle lost to Baltimore on Sunday. San Francisco stumbled in October, losing three straight games ahead of their bye. They remain NFC West favorites, but they are slipping further and further back in the NFC standings.

The Jaguars are 6-2 and lead the AFC South despite C.J. Stroud and the Texans being on their heels. Jacksonville has won five straight after stumbling early in the season.

The 49ers have lost three straight and now have to travel across the country for an early game, albeit they are coming off their bye. Until the Niners start playing better, it’s not smart to take them as road favorites.

Pick: Jags +2.5