Opening odds for Packers vs. Steelers in Week 10 of 2023 NFL season

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to host the Green Bay Packers in Week 10 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 12.

Below, we’ll run through the opening odds for this matchup and provide our initial insights on how this one will play out.

2023 NFL odds: Packers vs. Steelers Week 10

Sunday, November 5

Point spread: Steelers -3

Point total: 38

Moneyline: Steelers -162, Packers +136

Wednesday, November 1

Point spread: Steelers -3

Point total: 38

Moneyline: Steelers -155, Packers +130

May 12

Point spread: Steelers -3

Moneyline: Steelers -150, Packers +130

The Steelers found a way to win at home on Thursday Night Football last week, getting a late fourth-quarter touchdown to beat the Tennessee Titans by a score of 20-16. Pittsburgh has now won three of its last four games en route to a 5-3 record.

The Packers snapped a four-game losing streak with a home win over the Los Angeles Rams, who were without QB Matthew Stafford. That puts the Packers at 3-5 on the year, and they’ll need to string together several more victories before we can start any conversation about potential playoff scenarios.

How do the Steelers win games? They play solid defense with an elite pass rush, run the ball, and hope to get just enough out of their offense. Pittsburgh should be able to establish the run against a Green Bay defense that ranks 26th in rushing defense. That, combined with a confident defense should be enough to win this home game and cover the spread.

Pick: Steelers -3