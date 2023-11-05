Opening odds for Colts vs. Patriots in Week 10 of 2023 NFL season

The NFL’s 2023 Frankfurt Games continues in Week 10 as the Indianapolis Colts face the New England Patriots. Kickoff is set bright and early for 9:30 a.m. ET from Frankfurt Stadium, and the game will air on the NFL Network.

2023 NFL odds: Colts vs. Patriots Week 10

Sunday, November 5

Point spread: Colts -2

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Colts -125, Patriots +105

Wednesday, November 1

Point spread: Patriots -1

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Patriots -120, Colts +100

May 12

Point spread: Patriots -5

Moneyline: Patriots -195, Colts +165

The Colts will look to carry the momentum from Week 9 overseas as they face the Patriots on Sunday morning. After facing a three-game skid, Indianapolis bounced back with a much-needed win against the Panthers last Sunday. Despite a susceptible defense that is allowing 28.6 PPG (32nd), their offense hasn’t missed a beat with Gardner Minshew at the helm, having averaged 25.6 PPG (6th).

The Patriots’ nightmare season continues after falling to the Washington Commanders 20-17 in Week 9. New England is mustering just 14.8 PPG (31st), while their defense is allowing 26.0 PPG to their opponents (26th). With the Patriots heading across the pond to face the Colts, it’s keen to note that New England is just 1-3 in road games this season, with a 15-10 win against the New York Jets the lone bright spot.

The Colts are an even 4-4 against the spread this season, while the Patriots are a mere 1-7 themselves. The deciding factor should be which offense has proven more reliable, and that advantage leans overwhelmingly in Indianapolis' favor. Despite the Patriots and their defensive track record with Bill Belichick, take the Colts in this head-to-head.

Pick: Colts -2