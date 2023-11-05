Opening odds for Panthers vs. Bears in Week 10 of 2023 NFL season

Week 10 of the NFL season kicks off with the Carolina Panthers facing the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Soldier Field, and the game will air on Prime Video. Both teams will meet after agreeing to a seismic trade for the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft back in April.

2023 NFL odds: Panthers vs. Bears Week 10

Sunday, November 5

Point spread: Bears -2.5

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Bears -130, Panthers +110

Wednesday, November 1

Point spread: Bears -2

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Bears -130, Panthers +110

May 12

Point spread: Bears -2

Moneyline: Bears -125, Panthers +105

The Panthers may have notched their first win two weeks ago, but they remain in search of their first win on the road as they travel to Soldier Field on Thursday. Year one of the Bryce Young era has been tough sledding, as Carolina is scoring at a clip of just 18.1 PPG (25th). Meanwhile, Carolina hasn’t had much to offer on the opposite side of the ball, having allowed 28.4 PPG to their opponents (30th).

Chicago is aiming to snap a two-game skid heading into Week 10, after having fallen 24-17 to the New Orleans Saints last week. Justin Fields, who has been healing from a dislocated right thumb, managed to return to practice ahead of the Bears’ Week 9 bout with the Saints. He was eventually ruled out, however, it remains to be seen whether the move was out of precaution.

With a short turnaround to Thursday Night Football, the coming days will determine whether Fields finally makes his return to Chicago.

Chicago is 3-5-1 against the spread this season, and 1-2-1 when at home. Meanwhile, the Panthers are 0-4 against the spread, mimicking their record in head-to-head matchups. With Carolina having yet to show anything promise on either side of the ball, the Bears should be equipped to snap their losing skid. If Fields is back under center, then they boast the clear offensive advantage as well.

Pick: Bears -2.5