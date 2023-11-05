 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Vikings QB Jaren Hall ruled OUT in Week 9 vs. Falcons

Vikings QB Jaren Hall suffered an injury in Week 9. Here are the latest updates.

Jaren Hall #16 of the Minnesota Vikings throws a pass during the first quarter of the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images

Update: Hall has been ruled OUT for the remainder of the game with a concussion. The rookie’s NFL debut is done in less than a quarter. Dobbs is taking over for Minnesota after being acquired earlier this week at the NFL trade deadline.

The Minnesota Vikings are facing the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 of the NFL season. Rookie quarterback Jaren Hall has taken over as the starting quarterback following Kirk Cousins’ season-ending injury suffered last week.

Hall led a first-quarter drive and took a big hit at the goal line. He was short of a first down, leading to Minnesota taking a field goal, but Hall headed to the medical tent and recently acquired backup Joshua Dobbs is warming up on the sideline.

Before being injured, Hall was 5-of-6 for 78 yards. He added 11 additional yards on two carries. Dobbs will take over under center after the Vikings traded for him ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline from the Arizona Cardinals. Backup running back Cam Akers is serving as the team’s emergency QB.

