Vikings QB Jaren Hall ruled OUT in Week 9 vs. Falcons

Update: Hall has been ruled OUT for the remainder of the game with a concussion. The rookie’s NFL debut is done in less than a quarter. Dobbs is taking over for Minnesota after being acquired earlier this week at the NFL trade deadline.

#Vikings QB Jaren Hall has been ruled OUT with a concussion. — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) November 5, 2023

The Minnesota Vikings are facing the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 of the NFL season. Rookie quarterback Jaren Hall has taken over as the starting quarterback following Kirk Cousins’ season-ending injury suffered last week.

Hall led a first-quarter drive and took a big hit at the goal line. He was short of a first down, leading to Minnesota taking a field goal, but Hall headed to the medical tent and recently acquired backup Joshua Dobbs is warming up on the sideline.

Josh Dobbs is warming up on the sideline, after Jaren Hall absorbed a hard hit on that run. Vikings tie it at 3 after a series of big plays got them to the goal line, but the drive ends with a FG and Hall in the medical tent. — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) November 5, 2023

Before being injured, Hall was 5-of-6 for 78 yards. He added 11 additional yards on two carries. Dobbs will take over under center after the Vikings traded for him ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline from the Arizona Cardinals. Backup running back Cam Akers is serving as the team’s emergency QB.