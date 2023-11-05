Jonathan Taylor start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Week 9 was an odd one for the Colts starting running back Jonathan Taylor. He went off in the first quarter, topping 80 rushing yards and looked on his way to a huge game. But then in the second half we saw a lot more of Zack Moss, who was also effective. In the end, Taylor rushed 12 times for 95 yards and caught one pass for two yards, while Moss rushed 11 times for 66 yards and a touchdown, catching one pass for eight more yards.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor

This week Taylor gets one of the worst run defenses in the league against the Panthers. Carolina has allowed the second most fantasy points to running backs this season

Start or sit in Week 9 PPR leagues?

Taylor is a must-start this week in all formats and league sizes. His upside remains capped by Moss, but this matchup is too good. I’d expect Taylor to see his work spread out a bit more this week, but however it comes, he should have opportunities against a weak defense.

Start or sit in Week 9 standard leagues?

Taylor is a start in both standard and full PPR, but it does look like Moss is getting a few more opportunities near the goal line and could have a slight advantage in touchdown upside.

Players you would start ahead of Jonathan Taylor

Taylor is ranked sixth in PPR running backs this week, which is pretty high for his usage. I still like it with this matchup though and would likely keep him in that range when assessing who to start ahead of him. Alvin Kamara, Saquon Barkley, and Austin Ekeler are the backs I would for sure play over Taylor this week.