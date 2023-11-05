Josh Downs start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Colts and fantasy managers have been pleasantly surprised by the Colts rookie receiver Josh Downs this season. He didn’t put up good fantasy numbers to start, but was able to earn targets from out of the gate. He’s now scored touchdowns in two of his last three games and put up 12 receptions for 197 yards in his last two. Unfortunately he is questionable for this week against the Panthers with a knee injury.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Josh Downs

Downs has been a useful starting wide receiver in most fantasy leagues over the last four weeks, finishing WR18, WR29, WR3 and WR35 in half PPR leagues during that span.

Start or sit in Week 9 PPR leagues?

Of course, be sure Downs is active this week before starting him, but in PPR leagues, he is a start if active. It is riskier with his injury, but if he’s a go, I think we start him in 12 team PPR leagues against a Panther pass defense that has been good statistically, but also doesn’t get tested as much due to their trouble against the run.

In 10-team or smaller leagues, he should be a sit.

Start or sit in Week 9 standard leagues?

Downs is a little riskier in standard leagues and will likely need a touchdown to put up a good standard scoring day. In 14-team leagues I’d start him, but 12 and under leagues I’d try to find a replacement,

Players you would start ahead of Josh Downs

Downs is WR31 in the FantasyPros consensus rankings for half-PPR leagues. I like a few of the wide receivers ranked behind him, like Jordan Addison and Rashee Rice ahead of him this week.