Zack Moss start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Despite losing his starting job to Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor after he returned from his injury/hold out, Moss has remained a good play in fantasy over the last three weeks. This week he’ll take on the Carolina Panthers while splitting work with Taylor.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts RB Zack Moss

Moss hs finished the last three weeks as RB9, RB30, and RB14 in half-PPR leagues. IT’s not blow your socks off great, but he’s still been startable in most leagues. This week he gets a Panthers defense that has allowed the second most fantasy points to running backs. The only question is, how much work will he see and can he find the end zone again?

Start or sit in Week 9 PPR leagues?

Moss’ usage near the end zone has been good enough to keep him in your starting lineup most weeks. His usage as a receiver has fluctuated enough to not be able to rely on receptions in PPR, but his touchdown upside and great matchup make him a start in all but the shallowest leagues this week.

Start or sit in Week 9 standard leagues?

I like Moss slightly more in standard, as touchdowns are king here. Would be nice if he got more guaranteed touches, but this is the week you can feel good about starting him despite him being Taylor’s backup.

Players you would start ahead of Zack Moss

Moss is RB21 in FantasyPros consensus half PPR rankings and that feels about right, but I could see playing him ahead of Aaron Jones, Chuba Hubbard, and Gus Edwards this week.