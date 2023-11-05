Chuba Hubbard start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Carolina Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard has been named the starter over Miles Sanders coming out of the bye week. He managed 17 touches in his first game as the starter with Sanders healthy and playing. He didn’t do much with those touches against the Texans in Week 8 though.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard

Heading into Week 9 Hubbard gets a better matchup against the Colts, who have allowed the most fantasy points to running backs over the last five weeks and fourth-most over the season.

Start or sit in Week 9 PPR leagues?

Start Hubbard this week in PPR leagues. He’s not a lock by any means, but he should see 15-20 touches in a good matchup. It would be nice if he saw more work as a receiver than he has been, but it is in his realm of outcomes to see a bump in targets.

With four teams on bye, I would also feel okay starting him in 10-team leagues if needed.

Start or sit in Week 9 standard leagues?

Hubbard’s workload and matchup is what is giving him a recommended start this week instead of work as a receiver, so he is also a start in standard leagues. He did have a touchdown in his other start before the bye and this game and the Colts have given up the most rushing touchdowns to running backs this season.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Chuba Hubbard

Hubbard is RB19 in FantasyPros consensus half-PPR rankings this week. I’d probably play Zack Moss over him, but that’s about it.