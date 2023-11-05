Dalton Schultz start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Despite a slow start through the first three weeks of the season, Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz has come on strong over the last month. He’s rocketed into the weekly TE1 conversation. And despite a tough game in his last outing, Schultz looks like a solid starting option in fantasy football lineups this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans TE Dalton Schultz

Schultz was held to just two catches on five targets last week for a grand total of five yards. But the entire Texans offense was struggling in that one, mustering just 229 total yards for 13 points against the Panthers. Prior to that game he was on a roll with 168 yards in the three contests before that one. More impressively, he scored in three straight games before Week 8, and he’s commanding a ton of red zone targets, fourth most among tight ends.

The Bucs are ranked 19th against tight ends. They’ve only given up one touchdown and a total of 341 yards to the position. Still, I would expect Schultz to bounce back this week as Houston gets its offense moving again.

Start or sit in Week 9 PPR leagues?

Schultz should be starting this week. He had 14 receptions in the three games prior to last week’s dud.

Start or sit in Week 9 standard leagues?

Despite the fact that it might be harder for him to capitalize on red zone looks against the Bucs, the Texans are still going to look to him in those situations. I would start him in any standard league as well.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Dalton Schultz

I like Jake Ferguson of the Cowboys a little more than Schultz this week; he’s playing the Eagles, who have allowed four touchdowns to opposing tight ends. Kyle Pitts of the Falcons has the chance at a big game too with Drake London ruled out.