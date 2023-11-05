Nico Collins start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Those of us who drafted Nico Collins in dynasty leagues have been rewarded for our patience. Now, the third-year wide receiver for the Houston Texans is firmly on everyone else’s fantasy football radar during his breakout season.

He’s got a favorable matchup this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here’s how to handle Collins when making lineup decisions.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans WR Nico Collins

Collins leads the Texans with 33 catches on 48 targets for 577 yards and three touchdowns. He’s firmly established himself as the team’s No. 1 wideout.

He is coming off a down game back in Week 8. In that one, he caught just four passes on six targets for 30 yards, his worst game of the season. However, Houston’s offense was struggling all around, so it’s easy to chalk that one up to an outlier for Collins and his team.

The Bucs are the ninth easiest team in fantasy football against wide receivers. They’ve really struggled limiting yards after the catch, and Collins just so happens to be one of the NFL’s top 10 players in that category.

Start or sit in Week 9 PPR leagues?

Yes, start Collins this week. He’s a solid WR2 who should post good numbers against this Bucs team.

Start or sit in Week 9 standard leagues?

Same here—start him. The one downside to Collins’ game is his red zone usage; the Texans just haven’t gone to him just twice in the red zone so far this season. But he still has three touchdowns. He’s a WR2 in all standard leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Nico Collins

Michael Pittman of the Colts has just a little bit more upside this week against the Panthers. DeVonta Smith of the Eagles has the chance to produce his second big game in a row with his team likely to lean on play action against Dallas.