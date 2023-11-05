Tank Dell start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

After some big games earlier in the season, it looked like the Houston Texans had a bona fide fantasy football stud in rookie wide receiver Tank Dell. But a concussion forced him to sit out Week 6, before he returned after the team’s bye in Week 8.

Now, in his second game back from the injury, can he get back to fantasy relevancy?

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans WR Tank Dell

Dell had a quiet outing in Week 8 against the Panthers. He caught just three passes on four targets for a meager 16 yards. The team did use him out the backfield, giving him three carries on end-arounds, where he picked up another 15 yards.

This week, the Texans are playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ranked the ninth easiest opponent for wide receivers.

Start or sit in Week 9 PPR leagues?

Dell isn’t a bad WR4 or flex in PPR leagues, especially since the team seems committed to getting the ball into his hands, be it via pass or on running plays. He’s got WR3 upside here too, and I’d consider him for that spot in larger leagues. It’s also worth factoring in WR Robert Woods and RB Dameon Pierce are injured. That means Dell is the No. 1 offensive weapon behind Nico Collins.

Start or sit in Week 9 standard leagues?

I think Dell makes a decent flex play in most standard leagues. I’d slot him in as a WR3 in leagues with more than 12 teams.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Tank Dell

I know he’s playing with a bit of an unknown at quarterback, but I think you can get Jordan Addison of the Vikings into your lineup over Dell.