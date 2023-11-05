Cade Otton start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will go on the road to take on the Houston Texans in Week 9 of the NFL season. Tampa Bay’s offense has largely relied on Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Rachaad White to find success. Tight end Cade Otton has gotten left in the dust so far this season, so should you play him in Week 9?

Fantasy Football analysis: Buccaneers TE Cade Otton

Otton enters with 174 yards and a touchdown on 22 receptions. The yardage and touchdown resemble one very good game for a tight end, but that is Otton’s production over seven weeks.

Start or sit in Week 9 PPR leagues?

Sit in all leagues except 20-team or larger.

Otton is the flip side of the matchup-proof coin. While you will start a guy like T.J. Hockenson, no matter the matchup, you are sitting Otton. It hasn’t mattered what defense he faces or how good the matchup is, Otton has struggled to maintain relevance.

Start or sit in Week 9 standard leagues?

Sit in all leagues except 20-team or larger.

Same reasoning as above. He can’t carve out enough work in the offense behind Evans, Godwin and White. You would be banking on a touchdown and that is too risky with other options available.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Cade Otton

I would start Gerald Everett, Michael Mayer, Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith and Luke Musgrave over Otton this week.