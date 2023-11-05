Rachaad White start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Houston Texans in Week 9 of the NFL season. Running back Rachaad White heads into the week as the overall RB25 in half-PPR scoring. Houston is allowing the 13th-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Should you start White this week in your Week 9 fantasy football lineups?

Fantasy Football analysis: Buccaneers RB Rachaad White

White is having a solid season so far. He has 305 yards and a touchdown on 92 carries through seven games. He has brought in 29 of his 30 targets for 233 additional yards. In his last game, White finished with 39 rushing yards on nine carries and brought in all seven of his targets for 70 more yards.

Start or sit in Week 9 PPR leagues?

Start. White has a middle-of-the-road matchup but should see the vast majority of work in the offense. The consistency has him toward the top of weekly running back rankings. He likely won’t finish atop the position, but while he has a lower ceiling, he has a higher floor.

Start or sit in Week 9 standard leagues?

Start. Four teams are on bye this week, so in smaller leagues, you may already be strapped to find fantasy-relevant players to start. Still, I think if you are in an 8-team league, you can find someone with a better matchup to use, especially as a flex. In 10-team leagues or larger, start White.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Rachaad White

I would rather start Kenneth Walker III, Tony Pollard, Isiah Pacheco and D’Andre Swift over White. I would also start Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and Mike Evans in my flex spot over him.