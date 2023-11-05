Jonathan Mingo start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Carolina Panthers rookie wide receiver Jonathan Mingo has seen more catchable targets over the last three games and it’s given him a boost in productivity. But, he still had just five targets with D.J. Chark out last week. The rookie is likely to start seeing more work as the team tries to get him going in the second half, but we should temper our expectations for fantasy football in Week 9 vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR Jonathan Mingo

Mingo had his high in receiving yards last week with 62 and and his second-most receptions with four. This week he gets a Colts defense that just gave up three huge receptions to Rashid Shaheed, who caught three passes for 153 yards and a touchdown.

Start or sit in Week 9 PPR leagues?

Mingo could have a breakout game this week, but we would need to take a leap of faith in fantasy. I’m sitting him unless I’m in a 14 team league and need some hope/upside.

Start or sit in Week 9 standard leagues?

With no touchdowns on the season, Mingo makes for an extremely risky standard league play. I’m not starting him unless I’m desperate.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jonathan Mingo

Mingo is WR52 in the consensus FantasyPros half-PPR rankings. I like his breakout potential a bit more than some of the players ahead of him, but they are also safer. Quentin Johnston, if Joshua Palmer is out, would be a player I’d start ahead of him that’s ranked lower.