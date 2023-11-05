Keaontay Ingram start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals are expected to start rookie QB Clayton Tune in Week 9 vs. the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Tune will start over QB Kyler Murray, who isn’t quite yet ready to return to action. RB Emari Demercado has already been ruled out for the Cardinals due to a toe injury. That means Keaontay Ingram should get most of the work out of the backfield. We go over whether or not Ingram is a good play in fantasy football this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB Keaontay Ingram

Ingram had just three touches in Week 8 vs. the Ravens, going for nine yards on two carries with a seven-yard catch. He played 38% of the offensive snaps behind Demercado.

Start or sit in Week 9 PPR leagues?

Start. This is an awful matchup so temper expectations, but if you need a replacement FLEX in a pinch, Ingram should be available on the waiver wire. He doesn’t offer too much upside with 24 carries for 64 yards (2.7 YPC) on the season. But most of Demercado’s snaps should go to Ingram. If he can get to around 40-45 snaps, that could mean double-digit touches. If Ingram can haul in a few catches and get to 40-50 yards, that isn’t a bad FLEX play. Anything else is a bonus.

Start or sit in Week 9 standard leagues?

Sit. The matchup should restrict Ingram from finding the end zone or going for a ton of yards. Ingram isn’t really explosive and could serve more as a short-yardage back. If Ingram doesn’t score, his points in standard shouldn’t pop at all. Unless you’re desperate, leave Ingram on the bench in standard.