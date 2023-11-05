Clayton Tune start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals enter the Clayton Tune era of the franchise. An era that likely won’t last too long, though you never know. Tune is expected to start at QB for the Cardinals in Week 9 vs. the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Tune will start ahead of QB Kyler Murray, who is still working his way back from a torn ACL he sustained last season. Murray is close to returning but isn’t quite ready yet. So Tune will make his first career NFL start and we’re looking at whether or not he’s worth playing in fantasy football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals QB Clayton Tune

Tune briefly appeared in Week 7 vs. the Seahawks and completed one pass for four yards. As a fifth-year senior at Houston, Tune had over 4,000 passing yards and 40 TDs in 2022.

Start or sit in Week 9 leagues?

Sit. The Browns allow the fewest yards per game in the NFL through eight weeks of the season. This is a very tough defense to go up against and the only advantage Tune has is there isn’t a ton of tape on him recently. Tune could always surprise us but the odds are slim. Plus, the Cardinals won’t have RB Emari Demercado, so Keaontay Ingram and Tony Jones are the two backs. Tune doesn’t have much help on offense outside of Marquise Brown and Trey McBride. I’m not confident he can be worth a start in any format this week.