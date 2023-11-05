Jakobi Meyers start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Raiders will host the New York Giants on Sunday just days after owner Mark Davis fired the head coach, offensive coordinator, and general manager. He would have fired Jimmy Garoppolo as well, but had to bench him for rookie Aidan O’Connell instead. This could give the Raiders a boost out of the gate, but they still have to play the game and WR Jakobi Meyers hopes he can be part of a rejuvenated club this week. .

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers

Meyers has been somewhat inconsistent this season, as you would expect with Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs as the core offensive weapons in Vegas. But, he’s also had plenty of great games, with four where he was WR14 or better in half-PPR leagues.

Last week we saw Meyers’ worst fantasy output when he caught one pass for 19 yards. His second worst game was when Aidan O’Connell started for an injured Garoppolo in Week 4 against the Chargers. He caught 2-of-4 targets for 33 yards in that. overtime matchup.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Meyers’ track-record this season keeps him as a start in most leagues, but with O’Connell likely targeting Adams and Jacobs early and often, Meyers will likely need a touchdown to give your team a boost.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jakobi Meyers

Meyers’ WR27 consensus ranking in half-PPR at FantasyPros this week sounds about right. He’s a WR3 until he proves otherwise. I’d start Tyler Lockett and Josh Downs over him.