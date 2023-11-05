Michael Mayer start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Michael Mayer and the Raiders will face the Giants in Week 9 after firing their head coach, OC and GM while also benching their QB Jimmy Garoppolo for rookie Aidan O’Connell.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders TE Michael Mayer

Mayer has seen good usage as far as routes run each week and has had one game where he hit 75 yards receiving with five receptions back in Week 6, but he hasn’t done much other than that so far in his rookie season.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Sit Mayer against the Giants. He has upside if he can get targets, but with a rookie quarterback and the ball likely going to Davante Adams as O’Connell’s first read, we can’t expect Mayer to see enough usage to have much fantasy upside.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Michael Mayer

Mayer is TE19 in FantasyPros consensus rankings and that seems high until you look at the tight ends around him. His ranking is right and I wouldn’t play anyone ranked worse over him this week.