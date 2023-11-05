 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wan’Dale Robinson start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Wan’Dale Robinson ahead of the Giants Week 9 matchup against the Raiders.

By Chet Gresham
Wan’Dale Robinson (17) of the New York Giants prior to the game against the New York Jets on October 29, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Giants will get Daniel Jones back from his neck injury this week and tight end Darrena Waller is out with a hamstring injury. That should give sophomore WR Wan’Dale Robinson an uptick in work against the Raiders in Week 9.

Robinson had seen a good amount of work Weeks three through six, which gave some hope for him, but the last two games he’s seen a big drop off in targets, with three total. dd in the fact that the Raiders have been fourth-best against wide receivers in fantasy points allowed, and he’s not set up for success this week.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Robinson is a sit in all leagues this week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Wan’Dale Robinson

Robinson ranks as WR46 in FantasyPros consensus PPR rankings and that seems a bit high. I’d play K.K. Osborn, Jayden Reed, Michael Gallup over him, to name a few.

