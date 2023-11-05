Wan’Dale Robinson start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Giants will get Daniel Jones back from his neck injury this week and tight end Darrena Waller is out with a hamstring injury. That should give sophomore WR Wan’Dale Robinson an uptick in work against the Raiders in Week 9.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Wan’Dale Robinson

Robinson had seen a good amount of work Weeks three through six, which gave some hope for him, but the last two games he’s seen a big drop off in targets, with three total. dd in the fact that the Raiders have been fourth-best against wide receivers in fantasy points allowed, and he’s not set up for success this week.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Robinson is a sit in all leagues this week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Wan’Dale Robinson

Robinson ranks as WR46 in FantasyPros consensus PPR rankings and that seems a bit high. I’d play K.K. Osborn, Jayden Reed, Michael Gallup over him, to name a few.