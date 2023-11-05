Daniel Jones start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is poised to return as the team’s starting quarterback after missing the last two games with a neck injury. Prior to his absence, Jones had experienced his share of struggles, underwhelming from a passing efficiency standpoint over the first eight weeks. Now looking to suit back up against the Raiders, fantasy managers find themselves confronting a dilemma -- is Jones trustworthy enough to immediately step back into lineups?

Prior to injury, Jones averaged nearly 34 rushing yards per game, 3rd most among QBs. His legs helped offset his passing struggles. But therein lies the conundrum with Jones in Week 9 — how much can fantasy managers reasonably expect him to run coming off a neck injury?

Start or sit in Week 9 leagues?

Jones should be kept on fantasy benches for Week 9 as he works back from injury. The risk seems to outweigh any potential reward given his likely decrease in rushing attempts. Jones’ passing struggles raise concerns about his upside even in a favorable matchup. Better QB options should be available in any format.