Zay Flowers start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Zay Flowers had his worst showing of the season in the Ravens’ Week 8 win over the Cardinals. He had a good amount of volume, but just couldn’t capitalize off it in a rare off-week for the rookie receiver. Will he bounce back in Week 9, or will he be better left on the bench in your fantasy lineups?

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Zay Flowers

Flowers caught five of his seven targets, but only logged 19 yards on the day as he finished the game quietly. He only brought in a measly 6.9 fantasy points in PPR leagues as plenty of fantasy managers were disappointed by the performance. He’ll hope to bounce back against a tough Seahawks team this week.

Start or sit in Week 9 PPR leagues?

Start. Despite putting in a poor fantasy performance, Flowers should be back at it this week as he looks to redeem himself. He scored at least 10.8 PPR fantasy points in six of his first seven games in a Ravens uniform, so there’s no reason to think he won’t find double digits again this weekend at home against Seattle.

Start or sit in Week 9 standard leagues?

Start. Flowers has seen an average of 7.6 targets per game through his first eight outings, though he’s only been able to find the end zone once. He’s still seeing enough volume each week and racking up plenty of yards for the most part, but that second touchdown of the season continues to be elusive. Once he finds it, though, expect a big fantasy score even in standard leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Zay Flowers

Flowers comes in as the WR24 in the FantasyPros PPR rankings ahead of Week 9. He should do well, but if you’re looking for someone inside the top 20, you can look to Tee Higgins or Nico Collins, who both have favorable matchups this week.