Justice Hill start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Justice Hill was out-touched by RB1 Gus Edwards in the Ravens’ Week 8 win over the Cardinals as it’s become clear that Hill has fallen firmly behind Edwards in the Baltimore depth chart. With his volume being cut into over the past couple of games, is Hill worth a start in Week 9?

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Justice Hill

Justice Hill ran the ball four times for 15 yards and added another 40 yards by catching all of his targets in the Week 8 win. He was more involved in the passing game than Edwards, but Gus got the bulk of the work in the backfield with 19 carries. Hill finished with 9.5 fantasy points in PPR leagues.

Start or sit in Week 9 PPR leagues?

Start in deeper PPR leagues. If you’re in an 8-10 team league, there’s no reason you should need to put Hill in your starting lineup. His output on the ground has been diminished with Gus taking over the bulk of the workload, but he still has an upside in PPR leagues for his involvement in the passing game. If you’re in a deeper league and need to swing a few extra points from a running back, Hill isn’t a terrible option.

Start or sit in Week 9 standard leagues?

Sit. As for standard leagues, you should probably pass on Hill altogether. His involvement in the air won’t be enough to make up for how little he looks to be participating on the ground. Leave him on waivers or the bench in your standard league.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Justice Hill

Hill comes in as the RB39 on the FantasyPros PPR rankings for Week 9. If you can swing it, I’d suggest someone like Darrell Henderson or D’Onta Foreman this week, who both are ranked higher than Hill but still in the RB30-40 range.