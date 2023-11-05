Noah Fant start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks (5-2) will face off against the Baltimore Ravens (6-2) in Week 9 action after winning their last two consecutive outings. The Seahawks are coming off a 24-20 win over the Browns in Week 8, where Noah Fant had somewhat of a quiet week. Let’s take a look at the action ahead to see if Fant is a good candidate for your starting lineup this weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks TE Noah Fant

Noah Fant caught 2-of-3 for 32 yards in the Week 8 win as he didn’t get to contribute much else to the offense. It was good for just 5.2 fantasy points in PPR leagues, which at least is higher than his last two games. He finished well outside of the top 20 tight ends in the league for Week 8.

Start or sit in Week 9 PPR leagues?

Sit. While Fant is at the top of the depth chart, the Seahawks have been using fellow tight end Colby Parkinson as well, making both players a bad choice for fantasy starting lineups. Fant has only seen five targets in his last three games combined, and while he’s efficient at maximizing his yards per reception, he doesn’t see enough volume to make him worth a start in any fantasy league.

Start or sit in Week 9 standard leagues?

Sit. Whether it’s PPR or standard, eight teams or 14, Fant should be a hard pass for starting lineups for the time being especially while any minimal target share he has is being cut into by Parkinson each week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Noah Fant

Fant is the TE25 at FantasyPros ahead of the Week 9 slate, and the Seahawks have a tough matchup in Baltimore anyway. You can jump a few spots ahead on that list and grab someone like Mike Gesicki or Tyler Higbee if nobody in the top 15 is available on waivers.