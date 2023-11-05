Zach Charbonnet start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks logged a 24-20 win over the Browns in their Week 8 matchup, marking their second consecutive win. Zach Charbonnet had his best fantasy performance of the season, but will he be worth a start in Week 9 when the Seahawks take on the Baltimore Ravens?

Charbonnet ran the ball five times for a season-high 53 yards, adding another 11 yards from catching both of his targets on the day. It was enough to bring in 8.4 fantasy points in PPR leagues, good for his biggest output of the season so far.

Start or sit in Week 9 PPR leagues?

Sit. While Charbonnet was out-touched by Kenneth Walker by just two, he hasn’t seen a lot of action this season, partly due to a hamstring injury he’s been dealing with but also because he’s been playing second fiddle to Walker throughout each game. His highest PPR fantasy output was 5.5 points in Week 3 prior to last week’s performance, and while his seeing almost as many touches as Walker in that outing might point to more involvement in the future, it’s impossible to bank on that heading into Week 9.

Start or sit in Week 9 standard leagues?

Sit. Even in deeper leagues, he won’t be worth a start as he only brought in 6.4 points in standard scoring last week. His ceiling isn’t very high, and there should be other options available to you that should turn into a better performance in Week 9.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Zach Charbonnet

Charbonnet is the RB41 in FantasyPro’s PPR rankings ahead of Week 9, making him a prime candidate to leave on your bench or on waivers. If you’re looking to stay in roughly the same tier, reach a little higher for someone like Tyjae Spears or Roschon Johnson, who both should be a little better of a play than Charbonnet.