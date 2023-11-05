Ezekiel Elliott start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Thinking about popping New England Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott into your fantasy football lineup this week? Well, let me stop you right there. Don’t.

Given his brand and the Patriots' insistence on feeding him more touches than they should, he’s someone who always catches your eye on the waiver wire. But there aren’t many situations where he belongs anywhere near your starting lineup, including this week against the Washington Commanders.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Ezekiel Elliott

Elliott had seven carries for 36 yards last week against the Dolphins, and the 5.1 yards per carry was his best total of the season. But he didn’t catch any passes, and that mark seems to be his ceiling.

Washington has a better defense against running backs than the Dolphins, and as underdogs in this game, there’s just not likely to be many opportunities for the Patriots to lean into the run enough to give Elliott meaningful work.

Start or sit in Week 9 PPR leagues?

Sit. Not only is the production not there on the ground, he hasn’t had more than one catch in three straight games now.

Start or sit in Week 9 standard leagues?

Sit. Elliott should not be in your lineup for standard leagues, either, unless you’re in a 14-team league where he’ll have some low-end appeal if you need a fill-in running back.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Ezekiel Elliott

Look to Devin Singletary of the Texans over Elliott, with Dameon Pierce expected to be sidelined for Houston.