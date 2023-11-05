Hunter Henry, Pharaoh Brown start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

It happens. We all get desperate for a tight end from time to time in fantasy football. That’s when you comb the waiver wire looking for any possible help you can get. New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry is one of those guys that seems like he might be a good Plan B or C option, based on his past, and this year, his teammate Pharaoh Brown is another one of those streaming options that look good.

The thing is the ceiling is so low for both of those guys, it’s just not worth the risk, usually. So what about this week when the Patriots take on the Washington Commanders?

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots TEs Hunter Henry/Pharaoh Brown

Henry caught all three of his targets last week for 28 yards, which was actually his most productive game since Week 4. Brown had two catches for 33 yards, one week after posting 51 yards on two catches.

Brown’s dealing with a back injury this week, so his status for Sunday’s game is still cloudy.

Washington ranks as the 12th easiest defense for opposing tight ends.

Start or sit in Week 9 PPR leagues?

Henry might have some appeal in larger leagues, like 14 teams, just because he could see a few more catches this week. Still, the ceiling is so low, that I’d probably sit him in most situations.

Start or sit in Week 9 standard leagues?

Stay away from Henry or Brown in standard leagues. There’s just no upside here to justify having either one in your lineup.

Jonnu Smith of the Falcons would have more appeal here if Drake London has to sit. Luke Musgrave of the Packers would be a better option than either of the two Patriots tight ends.