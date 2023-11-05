Demario Douglas start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Demario Douglas probably isn’t someone who’s been on your fantasy football radar this season, but injuries on the depth chart are pushing him into a significant role in the New England Patriots offense.

Anyone involved in the Patriots passing game carries a lot of risk in fantasy, but could Douglas have some appeal this week against the Washington Commanders?

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Demario Douglas

When the Patriots lost Kendrick Bourne during last week’s game, Douglas saw his usage increase dramatically. He led the team in snaps as well as targets, catching five of the seven passes that came his way. Unfortunately, those five grabs translated into a measly 25 yards.

He’s got a chance at better numbers this week against the Washington Commanders, who are ranked second worst against wideouts in fantasy.

There’s still a large gray area about whether or not Douglas can be the lead receiver for New England. Jalen Reagor and JuJu Smith-Schuster are rounding out the top three, but I like Douglas’ chances to have an outsized role among that bunch.

Start or sit in Week 9 PPR leagues?

Start. Douglas is a good flex play this week with some real upside. I would even consider him for a WR3 spot in most lineups, given the matchup.

Start or sit in Week 9 standard leagues?

Start. He doesn’t have quite as much appeal in standard leagues because the Patriots’ passing game puts a hard cap on a receiver’s ceiling. Still, with the matchup against the Commanders and Douglas the most likely candidate to slide into the No. 1 receiver role for the Patriots, he’s worth a flex play in standard leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Demario Douglas

I’d consider Marquise Brown this week over Douglas.