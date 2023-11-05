Jamison Crowder start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Raise your hand if you had Jamison Crowder pegged as a breakout performer last week. Nobody? Of course not. He’s been toiling in obscurity on Washington’s roster all season but suddenly popped up for a massive day in Week 8 against the Eagles. Now we’re all wondering whether or not he can do it again this week against the New England Patriots.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders WR Jamison Crowder

Crowder came out of nowhere to catch all seven targets for 95 yards and a score last week. A lot of that had to do with Curtis Samuel leaving the game with a foot injury and Washington chasing points.

As slight favorites this week, the Commanders are unlikely to be throwing the ball quite as much as they were last week. Samuel is still dealing with his injury, but with Jahan Dotson and Terry McLaurin in the lineup, it’s hard to bank on another big day from Crowder.

Start or sit in Week 9 PPR leagues?

Sit. I’d leave Crowder out of your fantasy lineup. There’s just too much risk here, and even if Samuel misses this week’s game, the conditions just aren’t favorable to Crowder having a decent enough performance to justify a spot in your lineup. You might consider him if you’re in a league with 14 teams, but only if Samuel can’t play.

Start or sit in Week 9 standard leagues?

Sit him this week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jamison Crowder

If you’re combing the depths for receiver help this week, I’d take a flyer on Michael Wilson of the Cardinals over Crowder.