Logan Thomas start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

It took a few games, but Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas has now played his way into the TE1 conversation for fantasy football. It certainly helps to be part of an offense that passes the ball as much as Washington does—third in the NFL in pass attempts.

Is Thomas worth having in your lineup this week against the New England Patriots?

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders TE Logan Thomas

Thomas caught six of eight passes last week against the Eagles, racking up 44 yards and his third touchdown of the season. He had four catches for 51 yards the week before.

The risk with Thomas in fantasy is that he’s going to have some games where he disappears on the box score. It happened back in Week 5, against the Falcons, when he had just one catch for two yards.

He’s got a fairly neutral matchup against the Patriots this week. New England is 14th in yards allowed and 12th in catch rate for opposing tight ends, but they’ve only allowed one touchdown to the position.

Start or sit in Week 9 PPR leagues?

I think Thomas is worth a start in PPR leagues this week. He’s a decent, low-end TE1 right now who’s averaging just over four catches per game.

Start or sit in Week 9 standard leagues?

Sit. Thomas is more of a risk in standard lineups where you need yards and/or a touchdown to justify his roster spot. Unfortunately, his yardage seems capped, so far, around 50 yards in game, but he is finding the end zone. I’d look at him as more of a streaming option in most standard leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Logan Thomas

I like Kyle Pitts of the Falcons this week, especially with Drake London looking like he could miss the game against Minnesota.