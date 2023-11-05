Jahan Dotson start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson has been a popular name in fantasy football circles this week. He’s coming off his best game of the season, and it’s looking like he’ll have a bigger role to play in the offense. The Commanders take on the New England Patriots this week, giving Dotson another chance to post starter-worthy numbers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders WR Jahan Dotson

Last week Dotson caught eight passes on 10 targets for 108 yards and a touchdown against the Eagles, his second of the season. It was by far his most productive game this season, and it was the second week in a row he had at least eight targets.

The Patriots defense isn’t quite as generous to opposing wide receivers as the Eagles, but they are the 12th easiest team versus wideouts in fantasy football.

Start or sit in Week 9 PPR leagues?

Start. Dotson makes a solid WR3 option in most PPR leagues, thanks to the recent increase in targets. You might consider him for a WR2 spot in larger leagues.

The Commanders are slight favorites in this game, which could work against Dotson’s ceiling. Still, there should be enough work to lean on him in fantasy.

Start or sit in Week 9 standard leagues?

Start. Similar to the advice for PPR leagues, I think Dotson is a solid option for a flex or WR3 spot. I don’t think he’ll put up 100+ yards regularly, but he seems to be catching enough passes now to push his floor a little higher.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jahan Dotson

Tyler Boyd of the Bengals has a good matchup this week against the Bills, who are giving up lots of fantasy points in PPR formats to opposing slot receivers.