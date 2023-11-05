Dallas Goedert start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Eagles will look to keep their NFC East lead when the Cowboys visit this Sunday. A key to their offense of late has been tight end Dallas Goedert, who will be called on once again in Week 9.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

Goedert got off to an extremely slow start this season, but has come on of late, finishing TE2, TE16, TE4, and TE19 over the last four games. They haven’t all been huge performances, but compared to the first four weeks of the season, he’s been on fire.

The Cowboys gave up three touchdowns to George Kittle in Week 5 and then one to Gerald Everett in Week 6. Overall they’ve been good against tight ends, but also haven’t faced many top players at the position. Goedert should be in line for a good outing.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Start Goedert in all leagues this week.