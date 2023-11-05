Brandin Cooks start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Cowboys head into Philadelphia for a big matchup with the NFC East rival Eagles. They will likely need to be efficient through the air to come out with a win and Brandin Cooks could be a big part of that efficiency.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks

Cooks has found the end zone in back-to-back games now, but his usage remains low with just four targets in each of his last four games. The good news is that the Eagles are weak against receivers, ranking third-worst in adjusted fantasy points allowed to the position this season. And last week, we saw Jahan Dotson put up his best game of the season on the Eagles.

Start or sit in Week 9 PPR leagues?

Start. It’s risky, but another touchdown is in the cards here. With the team likely spending extra time trying to stop CeeDee Lamb, Cooks will find a way to contribute this week.

Cooks is ranked WR42 in FantasyPros consensus half-PPR rankings this week. That ranking makes sense with Cooks limited target numbers, but the matchup and likely high scoring should help give him a boost.