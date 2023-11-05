Jake Ferguson start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys head into Philadelphia on Sunday to take on the Eagles in a huge NFC East showdown. They will need Dak Prescott and his receivers, including tight end Jake Ferguson, to put up good numbers in a game with the third-highest total on the weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson

Ferguson is TE17 in PPR leagues so far this season, but has shown upside with four startable games. Unfortunately, his target numbers haven’t been great of late, with eight total over his last three matchups. Last week he did have just four targets, but was able to catch each one and total 48 yards and a touchdown. Thankfully, the Eagles are a pass-funnel defense and the Cowboys will need to throw the ball.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Ferguson is a start this week. The Eagles can be beaten by tight ends and this game is set up to be one of the better ones for fantasy in Week 9.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jake Ferguson

FantasyPros has Ferguson as TE6 in their consensus half-PPR rankings. For the most part Tight ends need to find the end zone to be useful in fantasy, so after the top guys, rankings are pretty fluid and tough to get right. I like Taysom Hill and David Njoku a little more than Ferguson this week due to their upside.