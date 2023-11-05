Tony Pollard start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys face the NFC East division leader Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday. They’ll try to get their starting running back Tony Pollard going after a slow start to the season. But it will be tough against the Eagles strong run defense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard

Pollard’s workload has been right up there with the top running backs in the league, but his output hasn’t. He’s found the endzone just twice in eight games and both of those touchdowns came in Week 1.

This week his situation doesn’t get much better, as they’ll take on an Eagles run defense that has given up the fewest number of fantasy points to running backs.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Pollard remains a start in most leagues, even with the tough matchup against the Eagles. We may start to see Rico Dowdle start getting a few more touches moving forward, but Pollard remains a must start, especially in PPR leagues. His lack of touchdowns does make him riskier in standard leagues, but he’s still put up flex numbers despite his rough start.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Tony Pollard

Pollard ranks RB13 in the FantasyPros consensus half-PPR rankings, which is slightly generous compared to his recent finishes of RB37, RB11, RB31, and RB27. But, four teams are on bye and there aren’t many backs you can be thrilled to play over Pollard in what should be a high scoring matchup.