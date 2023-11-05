Allen Lazard start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets face-off with the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football, looking to get back to .500. Their offense has been inconsistent, but Zach Wilson and company get a favorable matchup against the modest Chargers pass defense. Veteran wideout Allen Lazard will look to get going, as he’s been quiet so far this season. What fantasy potential does he bring for Week 9?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Allen Lazard

Lazard reeled in 3 receptions for 45 yards last week against the Giants. It’s been a disappointing fantasy season so far as the Aaron Rodgers injury hindered what could’ve been a productive year for him. On the season Lazard has 17 catches for 255 yards and one touchdown.

Start or sit in Week 9 PPR leagues?

SIT. Lazard simply doesn’t get enough targets and is a risk to start. While he did get a season-high 6 targets last week and the Chargers have the league’s worst pass defense, Lazard is a low end FLEX option. Garrett Wilson commands a good portion of Zach Wilson’s attention.

Start or sit in Week 9 standard leagues?

SIT. The absence of Rodgers hurts Lazard who was a steady option in fantasy last season. He has not scored a touchdown since Week 4, they’re plenty of better options at WR/FLEX.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Allen Lazard

Lazard checks in at 52 on the FantasyPros Consensus WR Rankings. While he is most likely on your waiver wire, some players who you should consider to play/pick up over him are Tyler Boyd, Wan’Dale Robinson, and Michael Gallup.