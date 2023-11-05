Garrett Wilson start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

A week after winning the battle of New York, the Jets play host to the Los Angeles Charges on Monday Night Football. Garrett Wilson was able to get loose and shred the Giants secondary in Week 8, now he shifts toward a vulnerable Chargers pass defense. Let’s take a look at what to expect from Wilson in this primetime matchup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Garrett Wilson

Wilson recorded 7 receptions for 100 yards along with one rush for 6 yards against the Giants. Despite Aaron Rodgers injury on opening day, Wilson has remained a steady pass-catcher for the Jets. So far he has 39 catches for 469 yards and 2 touchdowns this season.

Start or sit in Week 9 PPR leagues?

START. Wilson had a game-high 13 targets last week and continues to put up quality fantasy production game after game. Although he hasn’t scored since Week 2, Wilson has eclipsed 40+ receiving yards in six consecutive outings. The Chargers are ranked dead last in pass defense allowing 297 yards per game. Wilson is a must-start WR in fantasy this week.

Start or sit in Week 9 standard leagues?

START. The Chargers have allowed four receivers to put up 100+ receiving yards this season and Wilson could very well be the fifth. The second-year starter has put up 190 receiving yards on 25 targets over the last two games. His massive target share combined with the Chargers underwhelming secondary make him a no-brainer start. Los Angeles may need to double and expect Wilson to continue his stellar fantasy play.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Garrett Wilson

Wilson sees a favorable matchup with the Chargers and should only be benched in favor of other must-start caliber wideouts like Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, and AJ Brown.