Gerald Everett start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Chargers travel east for a primetime Monday Night Football matchup against the New York Jets in Week 9. Looking for a second consecutive win, their offense gets a boost with the return of Gerald Everett. The veteran TE has become a key goal line target for Justin Herbert, but is he worth a fantasy play this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers TE Gerald Everett

Everett was ruled out due to a hip injury last week against the Bears. Prior to that, he had scored in back-to-back games and currently has 19 receptions for 149 yards along with 2 touchdowns on the season.

Start or sit in Week 9 PPR leagues?

START. Despite having the 5th-ranked pass defense, the Jets weakness has been defending opposing tight ends. In seven games, they have conceded 33 catches for 335 yards and 5 touchdowns to TEs. Everett sees plenty of targets in the red-zone and this week he’s a borderline TE2/FLEX option.

Start or sit in Week 9 standard leagues?

START. Everett is a boom-or-bust touchdown scorer each week, but with injuries to Mike Williams and Joshua Palmer, Herbert’s options have become limited. The Jets inability to stop TEs makes him a good risk to start in standard leagues. In his last outing he was targeted 4 times recording 3 catches for 26 yards and a touchdown against the Chiefs.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Gerald Everett

Everett is currently ranked 19th in the FantasyPros TE Consensus Rankings, a couple of players ahead of him are Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith.

Henry faces a Commanders defense that has given up 4 TE touchdowns over the last four games. A QB switch for the Falcons breathes new life into Smith’s fantasy outlook and he’s facing a middle of the pack Vikings pass defense.