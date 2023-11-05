Quentin Johnston start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Chargers snapped a two-game losing streak in Week 8, defeating the Chicago Bears 30-13. Their offense was in sync as rookie WR Quentin Johnston had his most productive game of the season. Mike Williams’ season-ending injury left the door open for other Chargers’ receivers, but is Johnston worth a fantasy start in Week 9?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Quentin Johnston

Johnston recorded 5 receptions for 50 yards against the Bears. The TCU product was targeted a season-high 6 times and showed off his elusiveness, making plays after the catch. Prior to this breakout outing, he had only 7 catches for 64 yards over six games.

Start or sit in Week 9 PPR leagues?

START. With all the attention Keenan Allen receives and Josh Palmer going on injured reserve, Johnston is in line for some more opportunities. The Jets are ranked 5th in passing defense allowing 184 yards per game, but have struggled with the likes of CeeDee Lamb and AJ Brown. Sure Johnston is not at that caliber, but given his 6-foot-3 frame and athletic ability, I think he is a risky WR2/FLEX option. If you’re not confident in starting him right away, he is a stash, especially with the injury to Palmer.

Start or sit in Week 9 standard leagues?

START. A season-high 6 targets is only the beginning for Johnston and with the majority of Charger receivers dealing with injury, he will continue to see an increase in snaps. Justin Herbert likes to take chances down the field, this matchup against the stout Jets secondary makes Johnston a risky FLEX option in standard leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Quentin Johnston

Johnston is likely on the waiver wire in most leagues, two WRs close to him are Wan’Dale Robinson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. There is upside for Robinson this week, as QB Daniel Jones is set to return this week. Jones targeted him 17 times over three games this season.

JSN continues to improve as the season goes along and has scored a touchdown in back-to-back weeks. He and Geno Smith seem to be developing chemistry as the rookie has reeled in 7 catches for 99 yards over his last two contests.