Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Cavaliers on Sunday, November 5

The Cleveland Cavaliers (2-3) welcome the Golden State Warriors (5-1) to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday for a matchup that harkens back to the best rivalry from the 2010s.

The Warriors enter Sunday’s matchup at nearly full health, as Klay Thompson is a game-time decision due to right adductor tightness, while the Cavs will be without Ty Jerome (ankle) and could be without Issac Okoro due to left knee soreness.

The Cavs are 1.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total is set at 222. Cleveland is -122 on the moneyline while Golden State is +102.

Warriors vs. Cavaliers, 6 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors +1.5

Sunday’s game features two teams going in opposite directions. The Warriors have won five games in a row while the Cavs have gone 1-4 in their last five and are coming off a loss to the Pacers. That said, some of those struggles can be chalked up to the team’s injury struggles, as center Jarrett Allen and guards Darius Garland and Caris LeVert have all missed time early this season.

I still don’t think that will make a difference against the Warriors, who are one of the hottest teams in the NBA. Not only has Stephen Curry continued his red-hot streak from last season, but Chris Paul has also looked solid running the second unit, which makes the Warriors one of the strongest teams in the NBA. I love this play with them as close underdogs.

Over/Under: Over 222

This over has hit in three of Golden State’s last five games, and, I like them to set the pace, which has me leaning towards this over. The Cavs are coming off a 237-point game against the Pacers and should be able to match the Warriors blow for blow.