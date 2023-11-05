NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Sunday, November 5

With only five games on tonight’s NBA slate, there’s a limited number of value players to chose from when building your DFS lineup. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Isaac Okoro, Cavaliers, $4,700

Update: Okoro has been ruled out for Sunday’s game, so Max Strus and Caris LeVert might be more attractive DFS options.

Okoro’s gotten off to a strong start this season, as he’s averaging 22.1 DKFP per game this season. He’s averaging 9.5 points per game and is shooting 40% from three, so I like his chances to have a strong game tonight against a Warriors team that will focus on shutting down Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland.

Killian Hayes, Pistons, $4,600

Hayes had a season-high 32.8 DKFP his last time out, and is starting to find his groove with the Pistons this season. While he has yet to score more than 10 points a game this season, he’s recorded 7+ assists in two of his last three games and also adds some value on the boards. I like Hayes to have another solid game tonight.

Dario Saric, Warriors, $4,500

Saric is coming off his best showing of the season, as he had 20 points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal against the Thunder. While he’s only averaging about 20 minutes a game, Saric has found a way to make things work. He could see even more action tonight if Kevon Looney struggles with foul trouble again.