Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday’s games

After a big slate last night, there are only five games across the NBA tonight. That said, there are still plenty of player props to consider in those games. Here are three of our favorites with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Victor Wembanyama over 29.5 points + rebounds + assists vs. Raptors (-120)

Wembanyama’s coming off a 38-point game against the Suns (he had 50 PRA), and I like his chances to have another strong showing against the Raptors. While he’ll have a tougher matchup against Jakob Poeltl and Pascal Siakam, Devin Vassell is out tonight, so I like Wembanyama to take on a bigger role in the offense.

Malcom Brogdon under 22.5 points vs. Grizzlies (-115)

Brogdon and the Trail Blazers will be facing off against the Grizzles for the second straight start, and I think he’s going to fade a little bit after scoring 24 points against Memphis Friday. That was the first time he’d scored more than 21 points this season, and he needed overtime to reach 24 on Friday. I’m fading Brogdon tonight.

Donovan Mitchell over 3.5 3-pointers vs. Warriors (-120)

Mitchell has cleared this line in four of the five games he’s played this season, and has taken at least seven three-point attempts in the four games its hit. Darius Garland is back tonight which means that Mitchell won’t have to be the primary ball-handler, so I expect the off-ball side of Mitchell’s game to shine.