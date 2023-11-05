Luke Musgrave start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season. The Packers fell to 2-5 on the season with a loss to the Minnesota Vikings last week. Rookie TE Luke Musgrave has been dealing with an ankle injury but was able to get cleared of the injury report before the weekend. We take a look at Musgrave’s scope for fantasy football in Week 9.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers TE Luke Musgrave

Musgrave had two catches on three targets for nine yards last week. He has 24 catches for 198 yards and no TDs through seven games this season.

Start or sit in Week 9 PPR leagues?

Sit. At this point, Musgrave is really only a consideration in PPR. But even then, he isn’t getting the type of volume and the Packers’ passing game has looked awful since the beginning of the season. Even when Musgrave gets volume, he hasn’t had more than 50 yards receiving in a single game this season. This matchup isn’t bad and the Rams could be impacted by the absence of QB Matthew Stafford, but Musgrave is a tough sell in fantasy this late in the season.

Start or sit in Week 9 standard leagues?

Sit. Nothing new here. Musgrave would need to reach the end zone and those odds are favorable. Keep him on your bench in standard.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Luke Musgrave

Just about every other tight end? Musgrave shouldn’t be more than a backup or secondary option in deeper formats in fantasy. You should be able to find a more serviceable tight end.