Romeo Doubs start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers enter Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season with a matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams. The Packers are sitting at 2-5 on the season and appeared to be sellers at the NFL Trade Deadline this week. Green Bay isn’t going to actively try and tank but a few more losses and some changes could be made. Either way, WR Romeo Doubs should continue to see plenty of playing time as QB Jordan Love’s most reliable target this season. Let’s take a look at Doubs’ scope for fantasy football in Week 9.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Romeo Doubs

Doubs caught four of nine targets for 18 yards and a TD in the Week 8 loss to the Vikings. Doubs leads the Packers in targets, receptions and receiving TDs this season.

Start or sit in Week 9 PPR leagues?

Start. Doubs is a decent FLEX in deeper leagues for PPR. Love hasn’t played well but could bounce back against a weak Rams’ pass rush. With more time, Love can find Doubs for bigger plays one would think. If nothing else, Doubs should see around 4-5 catches and have a good shot at getting into the end zone. He’s been Love’s go-to red zone target this season.

Start or sit in Week 9 standard leagues?

This is tougher. If you have better options in an 8-10 team fantasy league, go for it. If you’re in a league with 12-14 teams, Doubs could make for a decent FLEX play in standard. He does have five TDs in seven games this season. Doubs should play most of the offensive snaps and is averaging around 7.2 targets per game. It’s good enough volume and TD potential to warrant a start in standard.