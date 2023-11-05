Jayden Reed start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season. The Packers are coming off a tough loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8. Green Bay’s offense has struggled, particularly the passing game and QB Jordan Love. As a result, Love hasn’t been able to push the ball downfield as much. That has worked out a bit for rookie wideout Jayden Reed. Let’s take a look at his fantasy football prospects for Week 9.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Jayden Reed

Reed led all Packers’ receivers with four catches for 83 yards in Week 8 vs. Minnesota. He is surprisingly leading Green Bay in receiving yards with 314 this season.

Start or sit in Week 9 PPR leagues?

Start. Reed is becoming a nice PPR option. In Week 8, Reed was right there with WRs Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson in terms of snaps. Reed has at least five targets in five of seven games this season. He’s also been a big-play machine, catching a pass for over 30 yards in four of seven games. Love has also looked Reed’s way in the red zone quite a bit, so there’s some additional upside there. Reed isn’t a bad FLEX in most PPR leagues this week.

Start or sit in Week 9 standard leagues?

Sit. In standard it’s difficult to trust Reed given his target volume isn’t all that high. If you get the points from receptions in PPR, that helps a bit if Reed makes a few big plays. In standard, he’d have to go for over 100 yards or find the end zone. Reed hasn’t gone for more than 83 yards in a game (last week) and has scored in just two games (one 2-TD performance). You could do worse than Reed at FLEX in standard, but it isn’t ideal.