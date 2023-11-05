AJ Dillon start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL regular season. The Packers dropped to 2-5 on the season after another tough loss, this time to the rival Minnesota Vikings. Green Bay’s offense has been a big problem. The Packers have failed to score more than 20 points during a four-game losing streak. We’re going to look at RB AJ Dillon and whether or not he’s a good play for fantasy football in Week 9.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers RB AJ Dillon

Dillon was ineffective again in the run game in Week 8 with 11 yards on six carries. He did save his fantasy week with five catches for 41 yards.

Start or sit in Week 9 PPR leagues?

Dillon had a season-high five catches in Week 8. That was more of a blip than anything else. But we know RB Aaron Jones could miss Sunday’s game due to a nagging hamstring injury. Jones hasn’t been right since Week 1 and can barely stay on the field. Last week vs. Minnesota, the two backs split snaps at 35 apiece. If Jones is out, Dillon is good to start in PPR. The Rams allow 115.1 rushing yards per game, so if Dillon gets most of the touches in the backfield, he should return solid FLEX value with RB2 upside. If Jones is active, he may be limited again. It’s an OK matchup and if Dillon gets passing-down work, he could get us there in PPR even if Jones plays.

Start or sit in Week 9 standard leagues?

If Jones is out, Dillon starts in standard. If Jones plays, you probably keep Dillon on the bench unless you need a FLEX. The Packers have struggled to move the ball and may not have a ton of red-zone opportunities. So Dillon would need to score to give back good value in standard formats.

Player(s) you would start ahead of AJ Dillon

This has more to do with Jones’ injury. He’s ranked in the top-20 among RBs for Week 9 in PPR. If Jones is out, Dillon would be a must-start and around a top 20-25 back vs. the Rams. So you really wouldn’t be starting players over him. If Jones is healthy, Dillon is a fringe top-30 RB this week. Royce Freeman, Devin Singletary and Roschon Johnson would be good starts ahead of Dillon.