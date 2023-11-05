Aaron Jones start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

As the Green Bay Packers prepare to face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9, the status of their backfield continues to remain in flux. RB1 Aaron Jones continues to deal with a lingering hamstring issue, and while he’s been able to play through it, his production over the last few weeks has been far from convincing.

Should fantasy managers entertain the thought of benching Jones? We break down his matchup and assess his upside for Week 9.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers RB Aaron Jones

Heading into Week 9, Jones ranks as RB46 in PPR fantasy leagues with an average of 11.6 fantasy points per contest. With a hamstring injury limiting him to just four games this season, he’s logged 29 carries for 123 yards with one rushing touchdown and one receiving touchdown.

Start or sit in Week 9 PPR leagues?

Start. Jones hasn’t hit double-digit fantasy points since back in Week 1, so at this point, fantasy managers need to temper expectations when plugging the running back into starting lineups. For what it’s worth, the Rams are allowing just 13.3 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, which means Jones may have to split that production with AJ Dillon. Despite the hamstring injury designation, Jones has managed to suit up for the last two games.

Jones is a low-end RB1 in both smaller and larger PPR fantasy leagues for Week 9.

Start or sit in Week 9 standard leagues?

Start. Jones is beginning to cede not only targets to Dillon but carries on the ground as well. Still, as long as the Packers’ RB1 remains firmly in the rotation, fantasy managers should at least bank on his upside and potential to find the end zone. That being said, the matchup, and the lingering hamstring injury, have dealt a blow to his long-time status of being a fantasy RB1.

In smaller fantasy leagues, treat Jones as a volatile flex option, with his stock bumping up to a fringe RB1 in larger leagues of 12 to 14 teams.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Aaron Jones

Kareem Hunt is an excellent option to start ahead of Jones, as the Cleveland Browns welcome a plus-matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. The latter is allowing 22.6 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, which is third-most in the league. Hunt has also proven much more reliable as of late, logging three straight games of double-digit scoring in PPR formats.