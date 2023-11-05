Cooper Kupp start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

As the Los Angeles Rams prepare to face the Green Bay Packers in Week 9, a potential shake-up at quarterback could have seismic fantasy implications. With Matthew Stafford potentially out with a UCL sprain in his right thumb, backup quarterback Brett Rypien could start in his place. The ramifications could extend to wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who has traditionally been a lock to start in fantasy football on any given Sunday.

Should fantasy managers entertain the thought of benching Kupp this week? We look ahead to the matchup and assess Kupp’s fantasy upside for Week 9.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Cooper Kupp

Kupp is averaging 15.2 PPR fantasy points per game this season, which effectively ranks him as WR55 heading into Week 9. The All-Pro has caught 21 passes for 316 yards and one touchdown so far this season.

Start or sit in Week 9 PPR leagues?

Start. After two hot starts since returning from injured reserve, Kupp has put together back-to-back performances of just 6.9 and 6.1 PPR fantasy points. Although he faced a tough Dallas Cowboys defense last week, it’s hard to ignore the quiet stretch that the 30-year-old is on. Despite the recent trend, as well as the likelihood of Brett Rypien starting at quarterback, fantasy managers can’t confidently bench him this week.

If anything, his stock takes a significant hit as he’s arguably a low-end WR1 in fantasy leagues small and large.

Start or sit in Week 9 standard leagues?

Start. The matchup isn’t the greatest, as the Packers are giving up just 19.7 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers, which is the ninth-fewest in the NFL. However, Kupp has to break out of his slump eventually, and he’s seen no shortage of opportunities with his 10 targets last week above the rest for a team-high. All it takes is a big play here and there, as well as finding the end zone, to get Kupp back on track in standard scoring formats.

The All-Pro wideout is a low-end WR1 in all standard fantasy leagues of small and large sizes.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Cooper Kupp

Fantasy managers should consider Jaylen Waddle over Kupp, in case you’d rather leave the latter on the bench in Week 9. As the Miami Dolphins head to Germany to face the Kansas City Chiefs, a potential high-octane offensive shootout could reap fantasy benefits for multiple players. Among them is Waddle, who is averaging 14.7 PPR fantasy points per game this season.